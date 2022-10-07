Massive Update 0.7.0 : The Starbound Gladiator Arrives! All Arenas now unlocked!

Greetings, mighty gladiators!

Well, this is it - it's taken me four months since Early Access first went up, but here we are at last! The Starbound Gladiator touches down in Brandor, and they are ready to destroy the world.

The big question is, will you be ready to face them?

Patch 0.7.0 is a big one in that it represents the completion of the main part of the game. I knew it was a risk when I launched the game in Early Access without all arenas and an incomplete story, but the feedback you have all given me along the way has honestly allowed me to improve the game so much more than if I had been developing the whole thing in a vacuum.

The final battle is, I believe, a big challenge. And so it should be. No doubt there will be those among you who will cut the Starbound Gladiator to shreds, but in general I really want to see just how tough this guy is. If I need to nerf him , I will. I will be listening to your feedback in the coming days to see if I've made the right decisions in setting up this battle.

Please bear in mind also that there are also Observatories and Dungeons to come which, although completely optional, will also provide your gladiator with advantages and special gear to make this battle easier.

Alright, with all that said, please enjoy finally playing through the complete arena section of game and of course the new ending cutscenes - I have worked really hard on them this last month or so and I truly hope you enjoy them as much as I enjoyed making them. I really tried to indulge the inner fantasy / sci-fi writer within ( one day I'd love to write a fantasy novel ! ), so let me know what you thought of the overall story. There's more to tell in the story which I will flesh out in the coming months through the observatories and additional cutscenes.

Next up this month, we will see Observatories added to the game and a special Halloween event.

Cheers,

Oliver Joyce

Whiskeybarrel Studios

V 0.7.0.A (October 7 2022):

--- NEW FEATURES ---

Added the STARBOUND GLADIATOR final battle! Good luck gladiators!

Added all endgame cutscenes to the game

Added the final arenas into the game Xor Gogris and Eldor Hath

All arena champions now in the game, including two new regional champions

Added Grand Champion XII to battle - defeat them to trigger the Starbound Gladiator battle

Added Goleraam Voice set for golems

Seraphim Armour set is now in game

--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

Reduced melee damage for guitars/sonic weapons

Changed armour value for many unique items and helmets

Removed shadows for Grand Champion Battles as they looked too harsh against the bright arena sand. In a future Godot update I will be able to make skeletal animation shadows transparent.

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---

Changed the position of battle speech bubbles to the character panel ( because some gladiators were getting too tall to see it!)

Battle speech bubbles now show your taunt quote when using intimidate/boast/provoke/taunt abilities

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---