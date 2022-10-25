 Skip to content

Platonically Mauled by a Magic Cougar update for 25 October 2022

Platonically Mauled by a Magic Cougar - Out Now from Shiravune!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Shiravune has released Platonically Mauled by a Magic Cougar on Steam in English and Chinese, with a 20% OFF launch discount for a limited time.

“If you don’t mind me asking, you’re... Anna Kise’s husband, right?”

“Oh, uh... y-yeah.”

As nuts as Jun is about his wife, he can’t help but drool over Towaka Minefuji.

So when Jun is asked to attend his wife's school committee meetings in her place, his brain goes into overdrive at the thought of him and Towaka being in the same room together...

One day, after getting soaked to the bone on the way to another committee meeting, he arrives at the school only to find...

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2171420/

