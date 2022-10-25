Platonically Mauled by a Magic Cougar - Out Now from Shiravune!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Shiravune has released Platonically Mauled by a Magic Cougar on Steam in English and Chinese, with a 20% OFF launch discount for a limited time.

“If you don’t mind me asking, you’re... Anna Kise’s husband, right?”

“Oh, uh... y-yeah.”

As nuts as Jun is about his wife, he can’t help but drool over Towaka Minefuji.

So when Jun is asked to attend his wife's school committee meetings in her place, his brain goes into overdrive at the thought of him and Towaka being in the same room together...

One day, after getting soaked to the bone on the way to another committee meeting, he arrives at the school only to find...

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2171420/

Follow Shiravune for our latest news:

Steam Publisher Page

Twitter

Discord

Website