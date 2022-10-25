Slippery Richard! ~ He's Taller Than My Husband ~ - Out Now from Shiravune!

Share · View all patches · Build 9672814 · Last edited 25 October 2022 – 01:06:24 UTC by Wendy

Shiravune has released Platonically Mauled by a Magic Cougar on Steam in English and Chinese, with a 20% OFF launch discount for a limited time.

Nonoko’s daughter Yaya is back in Japan again after two years of studying abroad. With a young man named Drake Richards.

“Is that why she’s finally back to visit? To introduce him to us? I’d best make him feel right at home.”

If only it were that simple.

“Actually... I’m planning a wedding with him. Just thought you should know.”

An unplanned shotgun wedding! This isn’t the first time Yaya has made a mess of things and expected her to clean up...

“When you truly love someone, you plan ahead—marriage is supposed to come before all that other stuff! Now I guess it’s up to me to test if he’s really husband material...”

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2174930/

