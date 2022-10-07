 Skip to content

Lord of Rigel update for 7 October 2022

EA Build Hotfix #6

  • Ticket #1052 Reset button in settings event ticker and autosave count fix
  • Ticket #1038 Removed colony bases if system is maxed out
  • Ticket #1039 Adjusted capitol tooltip zone
  • Ticket #1041 Fleet menu tooltip adjustment
  • Ticket #1047 Right click in research menu fix
  • Ticket #1053 Starbase maintenance cost text fix
  • Ticket #1054 Colony base cancel and tooltip fix
  • Ticket #1055 Buildings not listed in build queue if built on planet.
  • Ticket #1056 Current construction icon acts now as build button
  • Ticket #1057 Cloning center building category fix
  • Tickets #1058, #1060 Prompt text justification consistency pass
  • Ticket #1069 Research screen if accessed in system view will return to system view
  • Ticket #1061 System view sidebar camera focus fixes
  • Ticket #1068 Indicator added for autoexploring player fleets
  • Ticket #1069 Fixed instances where outpost button would be disabled
  • Ticket #1071 Pirate fleet name fixes
  • Ticket #1072 Research typo fixes
  • Ticket #1074 Gravity generators now unable to be constructed on good-gravity worlds for your species
  • Ticket #1049 Tutorial clears data from main game on load

