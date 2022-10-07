- Ticket #1052 Reset button in settings event ticker and autosave count fix
- Ticket #1038 Removed colony bases if system is maxed out
- Ticket #1039 Adjusted capitol tooltip zone
- Ticket #1041 Fleet menu tooltip adjustment
- Ticket #1047 Right click in research menu fix
- Ticket #1053 Starbase maintenance cost text fix
- Ticket #1054 Colony base cancel and tooltip fix
- Ticket #1055 Buildings not listed in build queue if built on planet.
- Ticket #1056 Current construction icon acts now as build button
- Ticket #1057 Cloning center building category fix
- Tickets #1058, #1060 Prompt text justification consistency pass
- Ticket #1069 Research screen if accessed in system view will return to system view
- Ticket #1061 System view sidebar camera focus fixes
- Ticket #1068 Indicator added for autoexploring player fleets
- Ticket #1069 Fixed instances where outpost button would be disabled
- Ticket #1071 Pirate fleet name fixes
- Ticket #1072 Research typo fixes
- Ticket #1074 Gravity generators now unable to be constructed on good-gravity worlds for your species
- Ticket #1049 Tutorial clears data from main game on load
Lord of Rigel update for 7 October 2022
EA Build Hotfix #6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
