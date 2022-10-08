Updated instructions on October 8

This update contains the complete contents of The Incomplete Lunar,

Instructions:

1： A total of 16 endings and 2 new characters have been added in this update, and the original scene and vertical drawing have been painted again.

2： When using the fast forward key, in order to ensure that the plot can jump quickly and smoothly, the characters' figure may stay in the original position.

3： Fixed possible problem about incomplete display of English subtitles in the demo version.

Thank you for your patience!

DAKIDAKI

8.10.2022