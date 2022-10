Updated instructions on October 8

This update contains the complete contents of The Incomplete Lunar,

Instructions:

1: A total of 16 endings and 2 new characters have been added in this update, and the original scene and vertical drawing have been painted again.

2: When using the fast forward key, in order to ensure that the plot can jump quickly and smoothly, the characters' figure may stay in the original position.

3: Fixed possible problem about incomplete display of English subtitles in the demo version.

Thank you for your patience!

DAKIDAKI

8.10.2022