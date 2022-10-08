 Skip to content

月影待蚀The Incomplete Lunar update for 8 October 2022

Updated instructions on October 8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update contains the complete contents of The Incomplete Lunar,

Instructions:
1： A total of 16 endings and 2 new characters have been added in this update, and the original scene and vertical drawing have been painted again.
2： When using the fast forward key, in order to ensure that the plot can jump quickly and smoothly, the characters' figure may stay in the original position.
3： Fixed possible problem about incomplete display of English subtitles in the demo version.

Thank you for your patience!
DAKIDAKI
8.10.2022

Changed files in this update

月影待蚀The Incomplete Lunar Content Depot 1841521
月影待蚀The Incomplete Lunar-mac Depot 1841522
