I apparently didn't remove the "All Hallows' Eve DLC" test button after exporting the 1.6 build. My apologies to anyone who tried to press that button and was greeted with the extras menu, that button was not supposed to be there still! It's been fixed now though, so everything should be working as intended again!
BARK update for 7 October 2022
BARK 1.6.1 (Main Menu Fix)
