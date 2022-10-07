10/6: Customer Prices and Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9672380 · Last edited 7 October 2022 – 04:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello shopkeepers!

Hope you're enjoying Steam Next Fest so far. Here are some more updates to the Saleblazers Demo and Saleblazers Playtest build.

Customer Prices

Customers now start off the bartering with a price of their own. Some customers are too honest, and others aren't at all!

Save File Names

Save files now have names and dates on them.

Patch Notes

Changes

Customers now begin bartering with a price of their own

Increased cloud shadow density

Added flags for

Some items can now be placed on walls (shop sign)

Display containers and cash registers now do not destroy (clamped to 1HP)

Moved respawn button to the top left in dying UI so that the shop UI doesn't block it

Players can no longer create a new save file when they have maxed out save files (100)

Players can now delete save files from the lobby screen

Save files now have name and date identifiers

Updated Bamboo Bowl and Bamboo Cup models

Rebalanced customer flow at high ranks

Slopes now push the player away from the ground instead of letting them slide down

Adjusted friction/velocity when dashing down slopes

Dashing no longer protects the player from fall damage

Increased time before player death box explodes from 5 minutes to 33 minutes

Fixes