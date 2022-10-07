10/6: Customer Prices and Bug Fixes

Hello shopkeepers!
Hope you're enjoying Steam Next Fest so far. Here are some more updates to the Saleblazers Demo and Saleblazers Playtest build.
Customer Prices
Customers now start off the bartering with a price of their own. Some customers are too honest, and others aren't at all!
Save File Names
Save files now have names and dates on them.
Patch Notes
Changes
- Customers now begin bartering with a price of their own
- Increased cloud shadow density
- Added flags for
- Some items can now be placed on walls (shop sign)
- Display containers and cash registers now do not destroy (clamped to 1HP)
- Moved respawn button to the top left in dying UI so that the shop UI doesn't block it
- Players can no longer create a new save file when they have maxed out save files (100)
- Players can now delete save files from the lobby screen
- Save files now have name and date identifiers
- Updated Bamboo Bowl and Bamboo Cup models
- Rebalanced customer flow at high ranks
- Slopes now push the player away from the ground instead of letting them slide down
- Adjusted friction/velocity when dashing down slopes
- Dashing no longer protects the player from fall damage
- Increased time before player death box explodes from 5 minutes to 33 minutes
Fixes
- Fixed bug where when clients bartered with customers, their patience still ticked down
- Possibly fixed a bug where a player couldn't connect to the game
- Fixed items not dropping resources
- Invasions now check if a game has started, preventing some cases where lobbies were being invaded
- Fixed issue where medium items could be placed in small display containers
- Fixed edge case where customers can sit on chairs that the player is holding
- Added NRE checks to networking to prevent disconnect cases
- Fixed bug where customers no longer animated properly after sitting down
- Fixed bug where customer's held item was invisible for clients when the display container broke upon usage
- Fixed player save not working sometimes
- Fixed bug where the player's death box would fly underneath the map when falling from tall heights
