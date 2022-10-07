Early Game Balance

Share · View all patches · Build 9672355 · Last edited 7 October 2022 – 02:59:11 UTC by Wendy

As the title says, some changes were made to make the early game slightly easier. Usually I wouldn't crack under pressure, but I do realize that the cracks Stone Snakes were leaving were a bit too deep and steamy...

Either way, meet, the Lava baby:



"Some people say babies cannot handle lava. Well, here's a solution."

And to the actual patch notes:

Mountain stages are now slightly easier, with the addition of Lava Baby (made for those in need!)

Cardmancer now only appears after stage 3, giving you 2 shops in a row in early stages

To make sure this patch is live in your game, check if it says "Early Access 1.4" in your game!

Alright, hopefully this gets the early sailing a little smoother.

Please keep the feedback coming!

Cheers.