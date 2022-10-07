October - Update 2.7.5

[NEW] Included in the Market the Mine Auto-Repair an item that avoid the mines collapsing
[NEW] Now you can make workers from a specific place stop working
[FIX] Many bug fixes
[ENH] Stats of enemies from the Moon Dungeon balanced
Previous Recent Updates
September Update 2.7.0
[NEW] 16 New Achievements
[NEW] Two new Vehicles ( Magic Ship and Rocket ) to reach the New Dungeons
[NEW] A Magic Dungeon and a Dungeon in the Moon
[NEW] 10 New Enemies including 2 Bosses
[NEW] 30 New items ( 8 Upgrades in the Shop, 5 new fishes, 5 new cook recipes, 2 new vehicles and 10 new equipment )
[NEW] There are 2 new Upgrades: Upgrade fishing rod to catch new fishes and Scrolls to multiply the amount of items you gather during the game.
[FIX] Many bug fixes and improvements
Changed depots in develop branch