More bugfixes, special cost changes, and QOL

Fixed bug where red and gravity (blue) cubes would deplete special if attacked while dead

Fixed a bug where secondary would not reset properly when refund all upgrades was pressed

Fixed a bug where secondary would not display properly

Auto attack is now OFF by default in survival

Fixed a bug where the vhs shader wouldn't correctly disappear while in minimalist mode during the OSIRIS campaign boss fight

Fixed a bug where rolling an ability or passive without having one unlocked in the shop would crash the game in Survival

Doubled the cost of every special in the game

Buffed Trishot knockback from 0.15 to 0.2