Beta Update 2022.10.6

- Default Career mode difficulty now defaults to Ensign/Builder.
- Each star system now has four exploration missions that require 25%, 50%, 75%, and 100% of the ? icons to be explored. (Not retroactive for already-generated star systems.)
- Added an "I Hate Salvaging" advanced Career mode option which, if enabled, will turn off resource drops from salvaged/destroyed ships, double credit rewards for missions, and allow the player to make ship construction changes anywhere for only credits.
- Airlocks can now be powered off to prevent crew from using them.
- When playing on Steam Deck or in Big Picture Mode, clicking on a text input box will now display the virtual keyboard.
- Removed the "Ancient" class of ships. Any existing Ancient ships (including some FTL Relays in existing saves) will be replaced with 1/4 sized Terran versions.
- New music tracks and updates.
- Bugfix: Crash in the crew editor when using the Simplified Chinese translation.
- Bugfix: Crash when switching languages with certain mission types selection in the mission log or comms window.
- Bugfix: Crash if a station rescue mission is accepted after the station to-be-rescued is destroyed.
- Bugfix: Crash in multiplayer if game speed control is set to "Host Only", the host is an observer, and the host changes the game speed.
- Bugfix: Faction base destruction missions changed their name to "Destroy None Base" once the base is destroyed.
- Bugfix: Possible fix for issue where nuke explosions could penetrate into ships.
- Bugfix: Possible fix getting stuck "hailing" indefinitely.
- Bugfix: If a station or Hyper-Jump Relay is destroyed before its ? icon is explored then it was not possible to explore the ? icon and complete the exploration missions. (Fix not retroactive for existing saves.)
- Bugfix: Starting a new Career game wasn't properly selecting the player's ship.
- Bugfix: The "MAKE IT SO" button was not always showing the correct text when it was not possible to click.
- Bugfix: Poor performance in blueprint mode.
- Bugfix: Disruptor bolt VFX weren't displaying properly when fired from moving ships.
- Bugfix: It wasn't possible to click through the "WANTED" text.
Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 7 October 2022
Beta Update 2022.10.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
