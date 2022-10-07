 Skip to content

Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 7 October 2022

Beta Update 2022.10.6

Beta Update 2022.10.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Default Career mode difficulty now defaults to Ensign/Builder.
  • Each star system now has four exploration missions that require 25%, 50%, 75%, and 100% of the ? icons to be explored. (Not retroactive for already-generated star systems.)
  • Added an "I Hate Salvaging" advanced Career mode option which, if enabled, will turn off resource drops from salvaged/destroyed ships, double credit rewards for missions, and allow the player to make ship construction changes anywhere for only credits.
  • Airlocks can now be powered off to prevent crew from using them.
  • When playing on Steam Deck or in Big Picture Mode, clicking on a text input box will now display the virtual keyboard.
  • Removed the "Ancient" class of ships. Any existing Ancient ships (including some FTL Relays in existing saves) will be replaced with 1/4 sized Terran versions.
  • New music tracks and updates.
  • Bugfix: Crash in the crew editor when using the Simplified Chinese translation.
  • Bugfix: Crash when switching languages with certain mission types selection in the mission log or comms window.
  • Bugfix: Crash if a station rescue mission is accepted after the station to-be-rescued is destroyed.
  • Bugfix: Crash in multiplayer if game speed control is set to "Host Only", the host is an observer, and the host changes the game speed.
  • Bugfix: Faction base destruction missions changed their name to "Destroy None Base" once the base is destroyed.
  • Bugfix: Possible fix for issue where nuke explosions could penetrate into ships.
  • Bugfix: Possible fix getting stuck "hailing" indefinitely.
  • Bugfix: If a station or Hyper-Jump Relay is destroyed before its ? icon is explored then it was not possible to explore the ? icon and complete the exploration missions. (Fix not retroactive for existing saves.)
  • Bugfix: Starting a new Career game wasn't properly selecting the player's ship.
  • Bugfix: The "MAKE IT SO" button was not always showing the correct text when it was not possible to click.
  • Bugfix: Poor performance in blueprint mode.
  • Bugfix: Disruptor bolt VFX weren't displaying properly when fired from moving ships.
  • Bugfix: It wasn't possible to click through the "WANTED" text.

