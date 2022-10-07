0.4.3 released!

In spite of all difficulties, we have nonetheless succeeded in bringing you version 0.4.3! This is yet another significant milestone marking an additional step toward Total Rendition's eventual completion, as long away as that may be for now. Some new features and bug fixes include:

Save Game now store SAVE Date & Version number

Player skills and attributes are now properly saved

Enemy AI detects hand-to-hand attempt

Retain equipped weapon after changing level

Melee and hand-to-hand animations can now be displayed (the actual animations themselves are still placeholders, have patience!)

Being in the settings menu will pause the game

Now, perhaps the most clearly visible additions are not so much apparent in the game's executable as in the content. We have expanded the layout of the intro level to give you an idea of where we want to be heading to.

In due course, the entire game will get a visual makeover to fit the intended art style, but for now, the in-game art serves the purpose of showing the core mechanics, with dialogues and in-game books conveying the overall themes and narrative.

We hope you will be able to connect the dots from here in getting a picture how the end-result will look like!