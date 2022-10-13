Version 2.17.0 - FINAL ROUND FD IRWINDALE 2022, NEW CARBON ANGLE KITS!

WADDUP DRIFTERS! Update 2.17.0 comin' through just in time for the final round of the FD Season! Along with FD Irwindale, we’re dropping NEW Carbon angle kits in the store. We’re keeping this patch short and sweet, as the Torque Drift team has all hands on deck in preparation for a very HUGE update coming up soon!

FINAL ROUND FORMULA DRIFT 2022: TITLE FIGHT!



And just like that, the finish line for Formula Drift Season 2022 is within arm’s reach! For the final round, we'll be running a weekend-long event with exclusive challenges on Cali Banks to celebrate FD Irwindale. Relive the hype of Round 8: Title Fight just like the pros!

To sweeten the final round just a bit more, we’re offering a discount on all our 2022 FD cars for a limited time, and FD crates will be available for players to purchase with high-tier consumables and loot up for grabs!

FORMULA DRIFT ROUND 7 - #FDJ EBISU WEST!



We’re excited to announce more additions to the part store – NEW Carbon rarity angle kits! This new carbon kit introduces Ackerman adjustments and will offer more freedom in tuning. This will be especially impactful in the game’s current meta, so show us how you build up YOUR ride and dominate your competition drifters!

BUG FIXES & PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS

Controller Mapping - Added Input remover button to help remove certain input devices

Now now… no spoilers but we are very aware that spooky season is creeping up on us… Stay tuned!

– Torque Drift Team