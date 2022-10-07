Patch 1.04E Hot Fixes

Hi!

We released a minor patch today, 1.04E to address a batch of issues that were recently reported and were low hanging fruit that could be easily addressed immediately:

Fixed bug where some town locations would not go abandoned after wiping their population

Fixed blocker bug that can happen in Protector Journey where either Maryann or West Standing Woman refuses to talk to you despite the objective leading you to them

Hide the rival distillery sidequest location until the sidequest is active to avoid stumbling out of context on a bunch of raging farmers attacking you on sight

Fixed a couple of Russian translation issues with Vendetta dialogs

Fixed rare blocking bug with the Crime & Punishment side quest where the Oneirist enrolled for the Ritual would decide to be the quest giver for the Once Upon a Dream Side Quest

On PC, force the game to startup Full Screen rather than borderless to avoid resolution issues

Fixed Localization issue in Traditional Chinese with the golden shovel and erroneous punctuation in some of the Protector Journey starting dialogs

Cleaned up Thriving Place of occurrences where NPCs would walk into fireplaces or damage themselves on pickups lying on the ground which could result in a weird mess with the AI Detection/Awareness system

Fixed various bugs with the wrong weapon being the one equipped or assigned to the Quick Swap slot when multiple variations of the same base weapon exist in inventory

Increased some of the AI Barks cooldowns to ease a bit the rate at which companions speak

This updated 1.04E Build is now available on Steam and GoG and should be available on other storefronts and consoles in a few hours.

We are also investigating a freeze some of you are experiencing on Steam Deck when looking at Abilities helper videos in the ABILITIES TAB of the Journal and will report on that soon!