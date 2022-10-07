 Skip to content

BLACK WITCHCRAFT update for 7 October 2022

[Patch Note] Update and bug fixes on October 7th

Patchnotes via Steam Community


[Update]

  • Change Specifications

    • Monster - Harpy
  • Changed to attack with Guillotine and Air Raid ('Raging Spear' version) and bring it down to the ground
    • Stigma - Lesson of Hermes
  • Changed the effect of Lesson of Hermes to 'No stiffness when hit for 3 seconds when using Spear or Quantum Gate'
    • Stigma - Urge for Blood
  • Change the specification to enable reinforcement
    • Item - Radical Faith
  • Change the effect to 'no stiffness after 15 seconds of attack'
  • Adjusting the attack range and maximum hit distance of the ultimate 'Kindly Mistress' and 'Harsh Mistress'
  • Adjust partial balancing
  • Adjust the time it takes to teleport enemies after an attack
  • Adjust the attack readiness time of some distant attack monsters
  • Downscoping of some explosion attacks (including self-destruction)

  • Strengthening the differentiation of monster appearance combinations according to difficulty

  • Additional convenience improvements

    • Acquisition of Durahan menu, improved visibility into non-acquired skills
    • Change the production of the box water to skipable


[Bug fix]

  • When Mana is recovered from Seal Stone during Chapter 6, it becomes impossible to proceed
  • Fixed an error where 'NEW' appears repeatedly in the support skill of the Durahan menu

