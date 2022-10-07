[Patch Note] Update and bug fixes on October 7th

[Update]
Change Specifications
- Monster - Harpy
- Changed to attack with Guillotine and Air Raid ('Raging Spear' version) and bring it down to the ground
- Stigma - Lesson of Hermes
- Changed the effect of Lesson of Hermes to 'No stiffness when hit for 3 seconds when using Spear or Quantum Gate'
- Stigma - Urge for Blood
- Change the specification to enable reinforcement
- Item - Radical Faith
- Change the effect to 'no stiffness after 15 seconds of attack'
- Adjusting the attack range and maximum hit distance of the ultimate 'Kindly Mistress' and 'Harsh Mistress'
- Adjust partial balancing
- Adjust the time it takes to teleport enemies after an attack
- Adjust the attack readiness time of some distant attack monsters
- Downscoping of some explosion attacks (including self-destruction)
Strengthening the differentiation of monster appearance combinations according to difficulty
Additional convenience improvements
- Acquisition of Durahan menu, improved visibility into non-acquired skills
- Change the production of the box water to skipable
[Bug fix]
- When Mana is recovered from Seal Stone during Chapter 6, it becomes impossible to proceed
- Fixed an error where 'NEW' appears repeatedly in the support skill of the Durahan menu
