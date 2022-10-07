Next New Game 【Purrrfect Love】 Oct 11, 2022

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1953780/_/

♥Sometimes she's naughty and sometimes she's cute... sometimes she's sexy and enthralling to boot. Create your own story of true, purrrfect love...♥

*Made by Unity & Fungus.



♥Story Summary♥

One day, you come across a woman hanging around your house. Though you've never seen her before, as soon as she sees you a smile shines upon her face.

"Finally, you're back! I've been waiting for so long!"

Who is she...? And why does she seem so familiar?

After a series of events, the two of you start living together, and as you get to know each other, things start heating up.

Like an adorable feline, she stays by your side, bringing you warmth and joy.

And yet, what lies hidden behind these unexpected delights is a shocking truth...



♥Content♥

A beautiful, visual novel of love... straight from the heart.

★Over 20 separate, exquisitely crafted CGs & animations.

⋆More than 50 shots total

⋆10 adult scenes

⋆10 precious moments

★A deep, moving story of true love

⋆Main storyline consisting of 10 chapters

⋆Special Halloween episode

★Full Japanese voice-acting for the female protagonist to really bring the story to life.

⋆Voice actors 藤村莉央 that create lively, sexy vibes for your special cat lady.

★Super unique character songs

⋆Songs created by professional producers【Crest Music Production & 旅人の共響】 to bring you even closer to your girl.

♥About us♥

We're a cooperation between two studios that love making visual novels!

Once Only Studio

Adult manga artist Nekoi Hikaru takes the role of producer.

This work is an extension of the manga, and Yi-Guang has created all the art, visuals, and UI.

Dark Light Studio

Indie game producer C.moon is responsible for the script and coding,

and really strives to give each player a moving, literary experience.

