Patch Notes ea v0.4.6

EA Release - 0.4.6 Notes

Developer Notes

A new mechanic has been added when facing dragons (not young) - Dragon Fear. It doesn't render a party member useless;

but, it does reduce their effectiveness. There are ways to counter the fear.

Panicked party members' combat effectiveness is greatly reduced. However, they have a great chance of helping the party run away if needed

The DM hint system may work on existing save games. Not 100% guaranteed. I tested with a few of mine and it seem to work correctly.

*ALERT - Save games may be broken with this update ALERT***