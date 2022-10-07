Patch Notes ea v0.4.6

EA Release - 0.4.6 Notes
Developer Notes
A new mechanic has been added when facing dragons (not young) - Dragon Fear. It doesn't render a party member useless;
but, it does reduce their effectiveness. There are ways to counter the fear.
Panicked party members' combat effectiveness is greatly reduced. However, they have a great chance of helping the party run away if needed
The DM hint system may work on existing save games. Not 100% guaranteed. I tested with a few of mine and it seem to work correctly.
*ALERT - Save games may be broken with this update ALERT***
-
New - Resurrection spell now resurrects your target
-
New - A couple of new items added - Draught of the Dragon and Dragonscale Ring
-
New - A certain armor type provides protection from dragon fear
-
New - Watch yourself when facing a dragon, they can be very intimidating
-
New - Level 40 warriors now gain natural dragon fear immunity
-
New - Party members now have a chance to panic if their hit points get to low
-
New - Weapon ability damage includes the weapon's damage (roll between min and max) and current weapon skill
-
New - New Statistics window - shows monsters vanquished, victories, defeats, and strategic retreats. Use the Faction button (handshaking icon) to display the new window
-
Fixed - Revive has been fixed - should now set END and MP as stated
-
Informational - Cleaned up spell descriptions. Should now do what it actually says
-
Informational - The Dungeon Master has more to say about your surroundings, class skills, and can give you hints on the main quest
