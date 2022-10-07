 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Legendary Journeys update for 7 October 2022

Patch Notes ea v0.4.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9671781 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

EA Release - 0.4.6 Notes

Developer Notes
A new mechanic has been added when facing dragons (not young) - Dragon Fear. It doesn't render a party member useless;
but, it does reduce their effectiveness. There are ways to counter the fear.
Panicked party members' combat effectiveness is greatly reduced. However, they have a great chance of helping the party run away if needed
The DM hint system may work on existing save games. Not 100% guaranteed. I tested with a few of mine and it seem to work correctly.
*ALERT - Save games may be broken with this update ALERT***

  • New - Resurrection spell now resurrects your target

  • New - A couple of new items added - Draught of the Dragon and Dragonscale Ring

  • New - A certain armor type provides protection from dragon fear

  • New - Watch yourself when facing a dragon, they can be very intimidating

  • New - Level 40 warriors now gain natural dragon fear immunity

  • New - Party members now have a chance to panic if their hit points get to low

  • New - Weapon ability damage includes the weapon's damage (roll between min and max) and current weapon skill

  • New - New Statistics window - shows monsters vanquished, victories, defeats, and strategic retreats. Use the Faction button (handshaking icon) to display the new window

  • Fixed - Revive has been fixed - should now set END and MP as stated

  • Informational - Cleaned up spell descriptions. Should now do what it actually says

  • Informational - The Dungeon Master has more to say about your surroundings, class skills, and can give you hints on the main quest

Changed files in this update

Legendary Journeys Content Depot 1400261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link