 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Life After Death update for 7 October 2022

Update v0.2.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9671659 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added underwater suffocation (starting implementing vitals system)

Fixes to Ammo spawner in ctiy buildings

Changed files in this update

Depot 2022061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link