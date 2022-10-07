 Skip to content

Procemon update for 7 October 2022

Update 1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9671553 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Various crashes when a player wins a battle.
  • Fixed: ||If you lose against the final boss, you still win the game.||
  • Fixed: Extremely rare bug that could happen if the random name of a save file is TEMP.hdf5
  • Fixed: The game will list a temporary save file (TEMP.hdf5) as a valid save file.

