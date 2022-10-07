- Fixed: Various crashes when a player wins a battle.
- Fixed: ||If you lose against the final boss, you still win the game.||
- Fixed: Extremely rare bug that could happen if the random name of a save file is TEMP.hdf5
- Fixed: The game will list a temporary save file (TEMP.hdf5) as a valid save file.
Procemon update for 7 October 2022
Update 1.1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update