CHROMA FALLS REBORN

the Chroma Falls have been reborn !

The Chroma Falls have been completly reimaginated from scratch.

The reason for this is that we felt the old level design was outdated and didn't fit the current pace of the game anymore, no matter how we much we tried to rework it, the layout was just to confusing and boring. it was a terrible introduction to the world of Onirism.

We feel that this new version will be a much better introduction to the game, showing what it is about better and overall, a better experience.











And new music tracks as well !

Sprint is now instant, and the slide should be easier to pull off

High jump can be triggered at any time while sliding

Slide can be canceled

You can now dive backward

New double jump animation

Carol got a new hair texture, yay for shampoo !



Massive code optimization

Green Frorcs have new behaviors

Enemies will look at you correctly at angles and react to damage

The Blunderbuss has been reworked into a red explosive weapon



The Elven lance was turned into the Elven pencil thrower



New model for the Sniper rifle



New model for the Nailgun

The Borealis Sea has improvment on the lighting and icebergs



And Many other changes i forgot to keep a log about ! Yay !

Also... We have a spooky surprise for you at the end of the month