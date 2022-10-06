Update #10 - Big Controller Update

Version 0.77.1 Release Notes

Changes also apply to Demo

Hi everyone!

You asked. We delivered. Our "Big Controller Update" brings full gamepad controller support to Summoners Fate. It was an interesting challenge, and I learned a lot in the process, including some discoveries that I hope will help Valve further improve the Steam Input APIs. My son, Wesley, was a major contributor testing the controls and helping me find and fix all of the bugs. I even recruited the kitties to help test, but they mostly just looked cute holding the controller :)

Let’s dive in on the changes…

Full Gamepad Controller Support

Summoners Fate can now be fully played using only the controller and you can fully customize your controls via Steam Input. I recommend our Official Configuration as the starting point, as this includes all of the localized game actions.

Note: In order to use Gamepad TextInput (for naming custom decks, sharing feedback, etc.), you’ll need to run the game in Big Picture Mode. This is currently a limitation of the Steam Input API that I hope will be improved in a future version.

Full Keyboard Controller Support

In addition to being fully playable with just the mouse and just the controller, you can also play Summoners Fate entirely using just the keyboard. I’ve added full key mapping for all game actions as well as hotkey mouse over tooltips if you combine with mouse. All of the control inputs work seamlessly together.

Improved Targeting Controls

I received a lot of feedback on controls and realized that many players prefer the "click to select" -> "click to order unit" style rather than dragging the character with the mouse. So, you can now click units and view the movement path they will take as you move the mouse (without having to hold the button down). Then, just click to select a target. To make Sprintshot more intuitive, you’ll now see a new action flag to indicate move confirmation. To command a unit to move and shoot, decide where you want to move after selecting the unit. If there are targets in range, you’ll click once to choose where you want to move, then again to select the target.

Farshot units can now move and melee attack (Thanks mr.kitty). By default, they will shoot their target. To force them to melee, first click the adjacent tile near the enemy you want to melee. Then, select the enemy to attack them.

Improved Casting Controls

Casting spells is a lot easier now. Alternative to dragging cards, you can now click the card to initiate targeting. Then, select your target or cancel the action. Likewise, you can now click Satchel cards to cast them instead of dragging them.

Improved Deck Building Controls

Deck Building is much easier. Players can now click to add cards from their collection to their deck and click to remove cards. Dragging cards also still works. (Thanks yashakami)

Character Look Up Customization

You can now control the frequency that characters look up at you or disable the look up feature from within the Gameplay Settings.

Additional QoL Improvements

Made it so that spending marshmallows to restock campsite automatically sets up camp (eliminating need for a second click)

Make the "You’re almost there" prompt a tip that can be disabled (Thanks mr.kitty) and did the same for "Heart Container", "Soul Gem", and "Boss Key" prompts.

Fixed layout bugs for portrait/landscape mode (Thanks Yura)

Fixed Dreadnought Spellweaver so it can be discovered in exploration and unlocked (Thanks Latieon)

Changed "Exit Game" in Adventure mode to "Save & Exit" (Thanks RyuSage)

More To Come

I had more QoL changes planned that didn't make the cut this round. Expect these in a future update:

Mouse Binding

Quick Loot (button to insta-break barrels/gather goodies)

UI Scaling

Disable Screenshake

Disable individual SFX

Let Us Know What You Think

This update took a ton of work, so please let my son Wesley, our kitties and I know how much you appreciate the changes by writing us a Steam review on our store page. These go a long way towards building our community here on Steam, and we would most appreciate your feedback :)

Join the Discussion:

Thanks so much!

~Ross