- fixed bug where after you manually type in a save name some of the hotkeys could stop working.
- Scenario Editor: added SSR No Encumbrance (to ignore Encomber/Hindernen rules), added SSR No Heroes Before Turn #, added event effect Random Branch Even-Odd.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 6 October 2022
06 Oct 22 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
