06 Oct 22 Early Access Build

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 6 October 2022

06 Oct 22

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed bug where after you manually type in a save name some of the hotkeys could stop working.
  • Scenario Editor: added SSR No Encumbrance (to ignore Encomber/Hindernen rules), added SSR No Heroes Before Turn #, added event effect Random Branch Even-Odd.

