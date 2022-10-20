Mission Update #3 is available for download!

With this brand-new update for Firefighting Simulator – The Squad we are introducing the awesome power of NVIDIA DLSS, enabling you to maximize your frame rate while retaining quality imagery. Next to this you can look forward to two new missions - including the long-awaited forest fire!

New Mission: Forest Fire – Bike, Hike, Quench!



It’s a forest; it’s a bike park, it is burning. The dry summer turned this forest into a tinderbox, and somehow, it ignited. It’s now up to you to contain the fire. Yes, this is finally a forest fire with trees and underbrush burning all over the place. You must coordinate your teammates to combat this overwhelming and large-scale fire spreading throughout the entire hillside.

New Mission: The Night Shift Of Flames



Are you ready for a night shift of flames, a warehouse set ablaze with tall shelving units and flammable storage goods. Fight the fire outside with the aerial trucks and extend them into the building. Save the logistic workers trapped within the flaming maze of the warehouse and get them to safety.

Your Firefighting Simulator team

