Chrono Survival update for 6 October 2022

Patch 0.27 (Savage)

Share · View all patches · Build 9671125 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new Hero is Savage, as well as his unlocks.

Hero opens for compliting all locations, if you have already passed all locations, then complite any location.

