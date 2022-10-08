 Skip to content

Spirit Island update for 8 October 2022

What’s New in Version 1.5.4

This update includes bug fixes:

  • Repeating powers with Powerstorm and Gift of Strength now works properly in multiplayer.
  • Fixed undo related issues with A Spread of Rampant Green's growth options.

