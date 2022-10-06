- Fixed missing model for the More Gun Marshal
- Fixed broken material for the Dustbowl Devil
- Fixed missing style strings for Halloween cosmetic items
- Fixed style for Beaten and Bruised cosmetic not hiding the hat/headphones
- Fixed missing image for the Strange Filter: Bonesaw (Community)
- Fixed Alcoholic Automaton equip_region conflicting with the Pocket Yeti
- Fixed rigging issue with the Horror Shawl
- Fixed scaling issues with the Malevolent Monoculi and Haunted Forever particle effects
- Fixed material transparency issue with the Pungent Poison particle effect
- Fixed missing Halloween 2022 Case image on the Soul Gargoyle's collections
- Fixed incorrect descriptions for new community map stamps
- Fixed equip_regions for The Turncoat and Safety Stripes
- Added missing No Headphones style for The Masked Fiend
- Updated Taunt: Drunk Mann's Cannon
- Fixed taunt sounds not always playing
- Fixed incorrect delays between flair opportunities
- Updated koth_sawmill_event
- Fixed players sometimes spawning inside each other
- Updated plr_hacksaw_event
- Fixed not being able to push the Red cart
- Fixed missing materials in resupply closets
- Fixed Horseless Headless Horsemann not being visible
Team Fortress 2 update for 6 October 2022
ClientVersion 7565522
Patchnotes via Steam Community
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English
Items
- Beaten and Bruised Added new attribute
visuals/styles/3/additional_hidden_bodygroups/hatwith value of
1
- Beaten and Bruised Added new attribute
visuals/styles/3/additional_hidden_bodygroups/headphoneswith value of
1
- More Gun Marshal Changed visuals/styles/3/model_player_per_class/basename from
backpack/workshop/player/items/engineer/hwn2022_more_gun_marshal_style4/hwn2022_more_gun_marshal_style4to
models/workshop/player/items/engineer/hwn2022_more_gun_marshal_style4/hwn2022_more_gun_marshal_style4.mdl
- Turncoat Removed attribute
equip_regions/pants
1
- Turncoat Removed attribute
equip_regions/spy_coat
1
- Turncoat Added new attribute
equip_regionwith value of
pants
- Masked Fiend Removed attribute
visuals/player_bodygroups/hat
1
- Masked Fiend Added new attribute
visuals/styles/0/namewith value of
#TF_hwn2022_masked_fiend_Style0
- Masked Fiend Added new attribute
visuals/styles/0/additional_hidden_bodygroups/hatwith value of
1
- Masked Fiend Added new attribute
visuals/styles/1/namewith value of
#TF_hwn2022_masked_fiend_Style1
- Masked Fiend Added new attribute
visuals/styles/1/additional_hidden_bodygroups/hatwith value of
1
- Masked Fiend Added new attribute
visuals/styles/1/additional_hidden_bodygroups/headphoneswith value of
1
- Safety Stripes Changed equip_region from
soldier_coatto
soldier_pocket
- Ghoulish Gains Collection Changed image_inventory from
backpack/player/items/crafting/halloween2022_caseto
backpack/player/items/crafting/halloween2021_case2022
