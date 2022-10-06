 Skip to content

Team Fortress 2 update for 6 October 2022

ClientVersion 7565522

View all patches · Build 9670866

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed missing model for the More Gun Marshal
  • Fixed broken material for the Dustbowl Devil
  • Fixed missing style strings for Halloween cosmetic items
  • Fixed style for Beaten and Bruised cosmetic not hiding the hat/headphones
  • Fixed missing image for the Strange Filter: Bonesaw (Community)
  • Fixed Alcoholic Automaton equip_region conflicting with the Pocket Yeti
  • Fixed rigging issue with the Horror Shawl
  • Fixed scaling issues with the Malevolent Monoculi and Haunted Forever particle effects
  • Fixed material transparency issue with the Pungent Poison particle effect
  • Fixed missing Halloween 2022 Case image on the Soul Gargoyle's collections
  • Fixed incorrect descriptions for new community map stamps
  • Fixed equip_regions for The Turncoat and Safety Stripes
  • Added missing No Headphones style for The Masked Fiend
  • Updated Taunt: Drunk Mann's Cannon
  • Fixed taunt sounds not always playing
  • Fixed incorrect delays between flair opportunities
  • Updated koth_sawmill_event
  • Fixed players sometimes spawning inside each other
  • Updated plr_hacksaw_event
  • Fixed not being able to push the Red cart
  • Fixed missing materials in resupply closets
  • Fixed Horseless Headless Horsemann not being visible

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English

Items

  • Beaten and Bruised Added new attribute visuals/styles/3/additional_hidden_bodygroups/hat with value of 1
  • Beaten and Bruised Added new attribute visuals/styles/3/additional_hidden_bodygroups/headphones with value of 1
  • More Gun Marshal Changed visuals/styles/3/model_player_per_class/basename from backpack/workshop/player/items/engineer/hwn2022_more_gun_marshal_style4/hwn2022_more_gun_marshal_style4 to models/workshop/player/items/engineer/hwn2022_more_gun_marshal_style4/hwn2022_more_gun_marshal_style4.mdl
  • Turncoat Removed attribute equip_regions/pants 1
  • Turncoat Removed attribute equip_regions/spy_coat 1
  • Turncoat Added new attribute equip_region with value of pants
  • Masked Fiend Removed attribute visuals/player_bodygroups/hat 1
  • Masked Fiend Added new attribute visuals/styles/0/name with value of #TF_hwn2022_masked_fiend_Style0
  • Masked Fiend Added new attribute visuals/styles/0/additional_hidden_bodygroups/hat with value of 1
  • Masked Fiend Added new attribute visuals/styles/1/name with value of #TF_hwn2022_masked_fiend_Style1
  • Masked Fiend Added new attribute visuals/styles/1/additional_hidden_bodygroups/hat with value of 1
  • Masked Fiend Added new attribute visuals/styles/1/additional_hidden_bodygroups/headphones with value of 1
  • Safety Stripes Changed equip_region from soldier_coat to soldier_pocket
  • Ghoulish Gains Collection Changed image_inventory from backpack/player/items/crafting/halloween2022_case to backpack/player/items/crafting/halloween2021_case2022

Changed files in this update

TF2 Client server shared Depot 441
