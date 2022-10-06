 Skip to content

Eleven Table Tennis update for 6 October 2022

Pico3 and 4 compatibility patch (0.251.3)

some pico3 steamvr mentioned there is a bug where that controller isn't being recognized.
I've also added pico 4 steamvr compatibility (as far as Eleven is concerned)..so if they ever provide that functionality Eleven would work day 1 with it.

