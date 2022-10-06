some pico3 steamvr mentioned there is a bug where that controller isn't being recognized.
I've also added pico 4 steamvr compatibility (as far as Eleven is concerned)..so if they ever provide that functionality Eleven would work day 1 with it.
Eleven Table Tennis update for 6 October 2022
Pico3 and 4 compatibility patch (0.251.3)
some pico3 steamvr mentioned there is a bug where that controller isn't being recognized.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update