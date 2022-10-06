Herbal Medicine Update - Coming Soon!

This is the first major content update, and it introduces some new challenges.
Viruses are a new threat, which can be introduced by some visiting sapiens, especially if you recruit them. You can help stop the spread by isolating infected sapiens, but this will become a lot easier to manage once you have researched medicine.
You can now allow sapiens to eat raw meat, however there is a high risk of food poisoning, which they can get in other ways too. They can also get burned around fires, so you might want to find some aloe and keep some burn medicine stored.
To create medicine, you'll want to investigate the new plants. They can be hard to find, so you might need to explore further out.
There are also many other significant improvements to the AI, graphics, performance, and a bunch of other new features and fixes too.
The update will go out next week, but if you don't mind helping to find any remaining bugs, you can try it out now on the public-beta-unstable branch. Please keep the feedback and bug reports coming, thank you!
- Dave
Full Release Notes:
Herbal Medicine
- Adds viruses which can be introduced by visiting sapiens, and spread through your tribe
- Adds food poisoning, which can occur if you allow them to eat raw meat, or store raw and cooked meat together
- Adds a risk of getting burned while delivering fuel or crafting at kilns or campfires
- Injuries can now occur while doing more activities like chopping trees or mining
- New medicine skill, research, and craftable items
- Adds 6 new plants and the elderberry tree
- Adds fired and unfired bowls
- Sapiens can now die from starvation or hypothermia, and these systems have been rebalanced
- Sapiens will seek fire when they are very cold, and stay there until they warm up
- Campfires and kilns now melt the snow near by
- Many craftable items must now be researched individually
- Adds a new immunity trait
AI improvements
- Sapiens now interact with each other more, and talk to each other while seated
- Many improvements to the AI with how they prioritize and choose tasks
- Sapiens will now run when hunting, and for urgent tasks like treating with medicine
- As running makes mammoths easier and safer to hunt, they now take more spears and provide a little less meat
- Improved pathfinding, with smoother movements and walking animations
- Improves a number of other sapien animations
- Mouth movements while talking
- Injured and sick sapiens will now go to bed, and their outcomes will be better if they sleep
Graphics and Performance
- Significant optimizations in many areas
- Many improvements to shaders and rendering quality, including more vibrant colors
- Adds new options to toggle bloom and ambient occlusion, and adds a lower quality water option
- Improvements to a number of models, especially thatch buildings, which also have a slightly larger window allowing you to fly through
- Newly crafted log drums and balafons will now display the correct wood type
Other Changes
- Decorative items will no longer go rotten or despawn, until they become usable with "allow use"
- You can now dig and fill steeper slopes
- New notification text when you move too far from your tribe
- Notifications are now color coded
- Some status effects like injuries can now be more severe, and are colored red/orange to indicate this
- Notifications now stay up when the game is paused
- You can now build anything out of split logs to complete the tutorial goal, not just a split log wall
- The tech tree has been redesigned to make more sense
- Balafon crafting now requires wood working instead of tool assembly
- Playing any musical instrument will complete the music tutorial task
- Undiscovered items now don't show what they are in the resources panel
Bug Fixes
- Named objects will now preserve and display their name when carried and moved around
- Fixes bug where bamboo didn't grow back
- Fixes issues with selecting paths
- Fixes bug with issuing orders in multi-select
- Fixes bug where mammoths could become invisible after a successful hunt
- Fixes bug where the order of sapiens changed when you changed their role assignments
- No longer follows symlinks when deleting worlds
- Many other minor fixes
Changed depots in private-beta branch