Ver. 1.2.8 patch notes:

Added an ending sequence to the game;

Added indie developers that you can rescue;

Gave the main menu some life to it;

New achievements;

Bug fixing;

All the stages got some enhancing, balancing, tweaking, etc;

So now the game is pretty much complete. I want to do a bit more testing and maybe add a few other things.