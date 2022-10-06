Content Update! (a new class and more!)

Finally an update with game content :)
- Added Paladin class.
- Added skills: Mace, Blessed Hammer, Faith, Aura of Purity, Sunder, Holy Bolt.
- Implemented Holy Damage effects.
- Changed
Longinus Spearto be Holy damage instead of Dark.
- Added Dark Damage special properties.
- Added tips at the start of every game.
- Fixed 'back' button not clickable in start game menu bug.
- Made the
Drowned Pirateaccessible by killing skeletons. The
Human Sacrificewill be used for something else..
- Resistance / Armor mechanism overhaul to make weaknesses work more properly.
- Increased
RogueSpecial Ability mana cost to 3.
- Added
Sunderskill to
Knight,
Monk(instead of
Axe) and
Thor.
- Small graphics improvements.
Also if you're enjoying the game, please take 5 minutes to rate it. That would be very helpful.
Thanks!
Changed files in this update