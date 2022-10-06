 Skip to content

HellEscape update for 6 October 2022

Content Update! (a new class and more!)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Finally an update with game content :)

  • Added Paladin class.
  • Added skills: Mace, Blessed Hammer, Faith, Aura of Purity, Sunder, Holy Bolt.
  • Implemented Holy Damage effects.
  • Changed Longinus Spear to be Holy damage instead of Dark.
  • Added Dark Damage special properties.
  • Added tips at the start of every game.
  • Fixed 'back' button not clickable in start game menu bug.
  • Made the Drowned Pirate accessible by killing skeletons. The Human Sacrifice will be used for something else..
  • Resistance / Armor mechanism overhaul to make weaknesses work more properly.
  • Increased Rogue Special Ability mana cost to 3.
  • Added Sunder skill to Knight, Monk (instead of Axe) and Thor.
  • Small graphics improvements.

Also if you're enjoying the game, please take 5 minutes to rate it. That would be very helpful.

Thanks!

