Oxygen Not Included update for 6 October 2022

[Game Hotfix] - 526233

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi friends, this hotfix has a few fixes for the Sweet Dreams update. Patch notes below.

Changes and Improvements
All Versions
Added sound to Pajama Cubby Duplicant interaction.

Fixes
All Versions
Fixed issue preventing regolith tiles from falling from the top edge of the map.
Fix for crash that could occur when Oxyferns were uprooted.
Fixed crash that could occur when a Duplicant sculpts an Ice Block.
Corrected misaligned UI main menu UI that displays when the build is run on the "public_previous_update" Steam branch. Note that this change will not be observable until the Sweet Dreams update moves to that branch.
Spaced Out! only
Fixed crash that could occur when a Robo-Miner mines Resin.

