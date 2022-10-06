 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Little Lives update for 6 October 2022

Update Notes for v0.96

Share · View all patches · Build 9670548 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes for v0.96 (6th October 2022)

  • Added new area to the map
  • Players can now purchase various properties
  • Added Pawn Shop, where you can buy & sell assorted used goods
  • Fixed up various UI elements
  • Beds are no longer comically oversized
  • Added several new achievements
  • Fixed shadow ranges in overhead view
  • Added pet shop, where players can purchase cats & dogs
  • Doing overtime at your workplace will now always increase your Job Performance
  • Added orange outlines to clothing stats to indicate work requirements
  • Various bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Little Lives Content Depot 1505561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link