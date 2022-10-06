Update Notes for v0.96

Patch Notes for v0.96 (6th October 2022)
- Added new area to the map
- Players can now purchase various properties
- Added Pawn Shop, where you can buy & sell assorted used goods
- Fixed up various UI elements
- Beds are no longer comically oversized
- Added several new achievements
- Fixed shadow ranges in overhead view
- Added pet shop, where players can purchase cats & dogs
- Doing overtime at your workplace will now always increase your Job Performance
- Added orange outlines to clothing stats to indicate work requirements
- Various bug fixes
