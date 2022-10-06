Halloween DLC upcoming!

Haldo everyone! I'm excited to announce that a Halloween DLC for In The Darkness is currently in progress and will be coming soon! This update will contain some bug fixes and general improvements for the main game, as well as a whole new area with new enemies and a boss fight!

Currently you can try out the work in progress builds by setting the active beta in the properties window to 'Public Beta'. This will be updated fairly regularly up until the games release.

If you want to give feedback on new features, then feel free to email me at contact@littleglyphgames.com, and I can give you access to the super secret beta discord server!

Here's the current list of changes made to the game:

ALTERATIONS:

-Made it so the map shows the players position

-Removed the jumpscare areas

-Made the demon boss fight a bit shorter

-made it so the light rotation stays in the same spot when releasing the left joystick (gamepad fix only)

-made it so you can now use X, C, <, or > keys to rotate player.

-A bug with shadows on certain walls has now been fixed

NEW CONTENT:

-Added new area in the maze: The Manor!

-Added the Jack-O-Lantern, which is slightly brighter than the dim lantern, and reveals glowing markers in some areas to help the player find the way instead of a map (new area only)

-Added 2 new enemies:

-The Grim, which will randomly appear and attack

-Spider, which will chase you if you come near

It should also be noted that switching to this beta could potentially cause issues with your save file should you go back to the default version of the game. Generally you should be fine as long as your last checkpoint is in an area available in the main game (otherwise you'll load into empty space).

Until next time,

-Ryan