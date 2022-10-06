Fixed an issue that caused the player to move with a platform upon death
Fixed an issue that caused a platform on level 8 to stop before the intended location making a jump too difficult
Replaced some ground tiles that were mismatched with their neighbors
Save The Princess update for 6 October 2022
Update 1.01
