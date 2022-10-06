 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Save The Princess update for 6 October 2022

Update 1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 9670410 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue that caused the player to move with a platform upon death
Fixed an issue that caused a platform on level 8 to stop before the intended location making a jump too difficult
Replaced some ground tiles that were mismatched with their neighbors

Changed files in this update

Depot 2132091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link