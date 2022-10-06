 Skip to content

The Hidden Room update for 6 October 2022

The Hidden Room V2.0.2 now available

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there, version 2.0.2 is now available.
Changelog:

Fixed an issue with the "Wrong passcode" achievement that wasn't triggering when inserting a wrong passcode
Fixed some small map issues

The Hidden Room Content - Windows Depot 1771381
