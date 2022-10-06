New update out, several more fixes & QoL updates! - 1.92.2

Hello everyone!

It's been a while since the last patch went out, but that time hasn't been wasted! This is the last big update to Frogun, and should solve all known bugs (except a small selection left as they are for speedrunners to keep using as before!), and includes a bit extra QoL features. Without further ado, here's the update!

Patch notes

Made posed models for the bosses to use in their death animations

Made final boss level results not auto-advance to credits if the level was finished before

Added “hold [cancel] to speed up” to credits scene (20x speed)

Made the expert time trial not require a full level emblem to appear first

Made all medals trigger their achievement again when loading the game, in case some didn’t trigger it due to connection problems in the past

Added swap jump/grab buttons option to menu

Fixed wrong settings on vertical fog in Brutal Rush

Shop icons in level select map don't show "completed level" sparkles anymore

Fixed a source of lag near falling icycles

As you can see, we've gone from broader changes to more minute ones, and the game now works and runs better than ever thanks to all of your feedback! 🐸💙

But wait, one more thing!

There will soon be more Frogun-related news, in a way that you might not expect! I've started work on a new project that I hope you all will love. Feel free to follow me or Top Hat Studios on twitter to know before anyone else!



As always, thank you so very much for your support, your feedback, and your encouragement. See you soon!