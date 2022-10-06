Version 0.855 Update

Patch 0.855:
Gameplay
- Marv's HP has been increased to 14 (same as Lewis). This should allow Marv for slightly more room for error, while keeping him tied for the lowest HP in the game.
Steam Deck Compatibility
- Changed how the game checks if it's running on Steam Deck. This should allow the Steam Deck specific improvements from the previous patch to work as intended.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where you could (unintentionally) lock in the next turn's inputs while waiting for your opponent to lock in theirs.
Changed files in this update