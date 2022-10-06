BETA 11 Pre-Release 1 Now Available

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Space Impossible BETA 11 Pre-Release has arrived. Conflicts are back! Star systems can now be in conflict between two factions and are a great way to gain standing with those factions. When a conflict is finished, the system experiences a period of regeneration, with better prices and rare traders becoming available.

Conflicts can occur between the current system owner, and the faction of a neighboring system (neighbors via jumpgates count too). Once the conflict begins, special battle fleets will spawn, and battles will erupt throughout the system. These look similar to distress calls, but have a pair of crossed swords (forming an X) in the middle. As distress calls, battles and just general mayhem happen, a faction will gain conflict points. Whichever faction reaches the goal first, wins.

A battle finishes once all the ships of a faction are destroyed (all bridges) and if the player captain participated, they can earn extra faction and special faction reinforcement beacons. Or just sit there out of range and let them fight, and steal their wreckage, that works too.

There are unique distress calls, either asking for parts or for a ride related to the conflict that will spawn too.

Systems must be level 3 (bonivium) or above to be eligible for conflicts.

Other changes include some significant dynamic region re-working, where regions (fleets, stations, asteroid fields) can now merge and separate depending on the actions within the regions.

If you would like to check out this pre-release build all the usual things apply, it will have problems (some of which we know about) and universes created may not be compatible with the final release. Let us know your thoughts via the forums or on our discord.

If you still wish to give it a try check out all the changes and details here : https://steamcommunity.com/app/416240/discussions/29/3391798007034329347/

and how to access it here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/416240/discussions/29/3391798007034327156/