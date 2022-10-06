 Skip to content

My Little Blacksmith Shop update for 6 October 2022

Patch 0.1.2.054

Patch 0.1.2.054

Hey Blacksmith's,

New update for the beta branch with mostly fixes.

This update is only on the Beta branch. If you would like to play on this version,

  • Right-Click on "My Little Blacksmith Shop" in your Steam Library.
  • Select Properties.
  • Click on the Betas Tab.
  • Click the drop-down menu and choose "alphatest". This will download the new update.
  • Click close.

Hope you all enjoy.

Patch Notes

Fixes

  • Fix an issue with crates not having their proper wood colors.
  • Fix an issue with weapon racks not having their items in place when loading back into the game.
  • Fixed an issue with items not staying inside crates when closed.
  • Fixed an issue with items in crates disappearing when loading back into game. This doesn’t fix already missing items unfortunately.
  • Fix an issue with foliage settings not saving properly.
  • Fix an issue with ingots disappearing from shelves on re-load.
  • Fix for audio not playing night sounds.
  • Fix for tree log health not updating when struck.
  • Fix for Geoffrey’s shop only having one type of guard in stock.
  • Fix for shields disassembling downwards if the shield is facing downwards.
  • Fix an issue where shield parts disassembled would turn to stone.
  • Fix for when rotating items while being held.
  • Fix for the Furnace not being able to destroy shields.
  • A fix to planters and seeds.

Changes/Additions

  • Updated Backpack UI.
  • Customers will request lower tier materials less frequently.
  • Customers will no longer ask for alloys if you do not have a adv. smelter.
  • Optimization pass on Weapon racks.
  • Increased wall torch brightness.
  • Changes to a hidden quest.

Known Issues

  • PhysX crashes.
  • Memory leak crashes.

