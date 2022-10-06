Patch 0.1.2.054

Hey Blacksmith's,
New update for the beta branch with mostly fixes.
This update is only on the Beta branch. If you would like to play on this version,
- Right-Click on "My Little Blacksmith Shop" in your Steam Library.
- Select Properties.
- Click on the Betas Tab.
- Click the drop-down menu and choose "alphatest". This will download the new update.
- Click close.
Hope you all enjoy.
Patch Notes
Fixes
- Fix an issue with crates not having their proper wood colors.
- Fix an issue with weapon racks not having their items in place when loading back into the game.
- Fixed an issue with items not staying inside crates when closed.
- Fixed an issue with items in crates disappearing when loading back into game. This doesn’t fix already missing items unfortunately.
- Fix an issue with foliage settings not saving properly.
- Fix an issue with ingots disappearing from shelves on re-load.
- Fix for audio not playing night sounds.
- Fix for tree log health not updating when struck.
- Fix for Geoffrey’s shop only having one type of guard in stock.
- Fix for shields disassembling downwards if the shield is facing downwards.
- Fix an issue where shield parts disassembled would turn to stone.
- Fix for when rotating items while being held.
- Fix for the Furnace not being able to destroy shields.
- A fix to planters and seeds.
Changes/Additions
- Updated Backpack UI.
- Customers will request lower tier materials less frequently.
- Customers will no longer ask for alloys if you do not have a adv. smelter.
- Optimization pass on Weapon racks.
- Increased wall torch brightness.
- Changes to a hidden quest.
Known Issues
- PhysX crashes.
- Memory leak crashes.
