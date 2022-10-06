New patch! Aura system! Totems!

Sorry for the lack of preview gif, video are too big to be transformed into gif so we can't upload them here. Check the links!
black hole : [url=]https://streamable.com/4s5uqa[/url]
Gravity : [url=]https://streamable.com/1pamun[/url]
Spell attack : [url=]https://streamable.com/25cp2l[/url]
Adds:
- Aura system: a circual AoE that can be assigned to any entity, can be modded with config files
- 14 totems (added in lua):
- Burning totem lv1 and lv2 with a small burning aura
- Poison totem lv1 with a small poison aura
- High gravity totem, with an aura that increase gravity for the player
- Pulsed totem, high recoil and blast damage
- Healing totem that heals monsters in the AoE
- Slow totem with an aura that inflict Slow
- Haste totem with an aura that inflict Haste
- Stop regen totem with an aura that disable healing
- Umbra totem that creates a zone of darkness (3 levels)
- Fire totem that uses fire magic
- Ice totem that uses ice magic
- Electric totem that uses lightning magic
- Shadow totem that uses shadow magic
- Light totem that uses light magic (3 levels)
Note: totems will spawn rarely on the world and can't be catched
Changes:
- When crafting, the cursor item is automatically sent to the bag if you craft a different object
- Incubator ergonomy: place the gem directly in the inventory if you click on the empty slot
Fix:
- Monsters are not visible in the incubator
- Fixed lasers visual on death
Engine:
- Implementation of a quadtree to optimize collisions and damages on entities
- Lua API for auras
- lua package system to import external lua scripts from the moddable folder
