New patch! Aura system! Totems!

Sorry for the lack of preview gif, video are too big to be transformed into gif so we can't upload them here. Check the links!

black hole : [url=]https://streamable.com/4s5uqa[/url]

Gravity : [url=]https://streamable.com/1pamun[/url]

Spell attack : [url=]https://streamable.com/25cp2l[/url]

Adds:

Aura system: a circual AoE that can be assigned to any entity, can be modded with config files

14 totems (added in lua):

Burning totem lv1 and lv2 with a small burning aura

Poison totem lv1 with a small poison aura

High gravity totem, with an aura that increase gravity for the player

Pulsed totem, high recoil and blast damage

Healing totem that heals monsters in the AoE

Slow totem with an aura that inflict Slow

Haste totem with an aura that inflict Haste

Stop regen totem with an aura that disable healing

Umbra totem that creates a zone of darkness (3 levels)

Fire totem that uses fire magic

Ice totem that uses ice magic

Electric totem that uses lightning magic

Shadow totem that uses shadow magic

Light totem that uses light magic (3 levels)

Note: totems will spawn rarely on the world and can't be catched

Changes: