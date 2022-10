Share · View all patches · Build 9670011 · Last edited 6 October 2022 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Good afternoon Mercenaries,

It's been a while since we ran our modded Sword & Stars event. This will be a Wraith-only mod where you're equipped with just a sword and some indeed throwing stars.

Special Instructions

Friday (Oct 7) event will run from 4pm EST until 5pm EST

Join the server “Devs + Community Jam” to LEAP in!

Everyone is welcome to try this mod out, be sure to HAVE FUN!

Prizes for Joining

A 2x Contract Bonus

Join the Discord (click the link below!)