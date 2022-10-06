Patch Notes 1.0.6

Patch Notes
Enemies
- Fixed a bug with the Quartermaster boss that could cause its spray attack to only attack in one direction
- Fixed another bug with the Quartermaster that would cause spray attack effects to get stuck on screen if stunned during the attack
Stability
- Performance optimizations made for the Balkborough Peak stage
- Performance optimizations made for the end game stage
Known Issues
- Some enemies may have a noticeable delay in their reaction to the player’s presence
- Some enemies spawn with the “on fire” visual effect despite not actually being on fire
- Some shadows may appear to flicker
- Continued performance improvements needed
Changed files in this update