Curse of the Deadwood update for 6 October 2022

Patch Notes 1.0.6

Patch Notes 1.0.6 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Enemies
  • Fixed a bug with the Quartermaster boss that could cause its spray attack to only attack in one direction
  • Fixed another bug with the Quartermaster that would cause spray attack effects to get stuck on screen if stunned during the attack
Stability
  • Performance optimizations made for the Balkborough Peak stage
  • Performance optimizations made for the end game stage
Known Issues
  • Some enemies may have a noticeable delay in their reaction to the player’s presence
  • Some enemies spawn with the “on fire” visual effect despite not actually being on fire
  • Some shadows may appear to flicker
  • Continued performance improvements needed

