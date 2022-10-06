 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Total War: WARHAMMER III update for 6 October 2022

Complete your Total War collection during the SEGA Megamix Sale!

Share · View all patches · Build 9669756 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

SEGA is throwing an October celebration with the Megamix Sale! Now through October 13th, score up to 75% off the Total War: WARHAMMER franchise and their DLC add-ons! This is the perfect time to complete your WARHAMMER collection, unlock the full potential of the Immortal Empires roster, and kick off your conquest of the Warhammer world!
 
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1142710/Total_War_WARHAMMER_III/
→ _And on Total War: WARHAMMER III DLC_

https://store.steampowered.com/app/594570/Total_War_WARHAMMER_II/
→ _And on Total War: WARHAMMER II DLC _

https://store.steampowered.com/app/364360/Total_War_WARHAMMER/
→ _And on Total War: WARHAMMER DLC _
  

##### 🕙 Sale ends Thursday, October 13th @ 10AM PT/6PM BST

Changed depots in compat2 branch

View more data in app history for build 9669756
exe_win Depot 1142711
data Depot 1142712
dandelion (1374300) Depot Depot 1374300
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link