The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 DLC is OUT NOW!

The wait is finally over! After tons of messages from our beloved community and questions about this exciting new DLC, you can now see it for yourself!

The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 DLC is now available to buy on Steam!

ABOUT THE WITCHER AND CYBERPUNK 2077 DLC

Our world does not need a hero. It needs a professional... MODEL BUILDER! Dive into the adventurous worlds of The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 created by CD PROJEKT RED, and see if you have what it takes to be a professional! Grab your tools and paints, and let the creativity engulf you!

With this DLC, we are adding 5 brand-new models designed by CD PROJEKT RED.

Geralt Ronin - Lone Wolf Figure

Shrouded in the darkness of the eerie night, guided only by his instincts, the wandering Rōnin known as Geralt trails a deadly prey across the lands of feudal Japan. Here, he finds himself alone in the cemetery of Koyasan.

Alert and equipped for a battle, his every step is calculated and precise — measured with the knowledge that one false step could spell the end. Blade in hand, this skilled swordmaster is prepared to take on whatever yōkai lurks amongst the resting dead.

Yennefer the Kunoichi Figure

Few can master the shadow arts of ninjutsu; to even come close, one must hold near-unattainable levels of fortitude, skill, and inner strength.

Here, CD PROJEKT RED envisioned Yennefer as a powerful kunoichi from ancient Japan — finely tuned to the demands of a life shrouded in such deadly darkness.

Ciri and the Kitsune Figure - Before The Clash

This stunning (and rare) figure depicts Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon, heir to the Elder Blood, as an accomplished monster slayer during a turbulent time in Japanese history.

Ciri - Character Bust

Conjured up using otherworldly witchcraft and machinery, here we have a bust depicting Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon.

Johnny Silverhand & Alt Figure

The ringing of an explosion and the echo of gunshots — these are the sounds that accompanied Johnny Silverhand as he emerged from Arasaka Tower, cradling the body of his beloved Alt Cunningham. The plan was simple: hit the corpo HQ, drop anyone who gets in the way, and escape with the legendary netrunner.

But just like the cracked concrete and wrecked steel scattered around Johnny’s feet, the plan fell apart. Alt Cunningham was lost to this world, leaving nothing behind save for a shell of a body and a ghost in the machine. With this 14,6-inch hand-painted figure, the aftermath is yours to see.

GET THE WITCHER AND CYBERPUNK 2077 DLC

You can buy our newest DLC here 👇

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2138321/Model_Builder_The_Witcher__Cyberpunk_2077_DLC/

