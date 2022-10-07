Performance & Bug Fixing

This week we’re bringing you a range of performance improvements and bug fixes.
Performance
There are two main performance improvements we have made, one is a rendering improvement that means the main thread is spending less time waiting for rendering tasks to complete. The second is to do with the prioritization of our many threaded tasks. Threads that are running non time sensitive tasks have now been moved to a lower priority allowing other tasks to be processed faster and improving the overall performance.
With these two changes combined, most players should see a modest performance improvement while players running larger bases should see a significant improvement.
Notes:
These changes were not more performant on dedicated servers so are not activated there.
Additionally we’ve added Legacy-CPU option to settings (not exposed in the main settings panel). This disables some multi-threading priority optimisations that will have a negative effect on users with CPUs below the recommended spec. You can try enabling this option if the latest update has caused your logic and atmospherics simulation to noticeably slow down.
You can enable it using the command “legacycpu [enable, disable]”
Bug Fixing
Besides the performance improvements we’ve also done a bit of bug fixing. Most notably we’ve fixed the issue where you could sometimes end up controlling your character as well as a ghost character.
Upcoming
You might notice that this update does not contain any new content and we will be resuming our normal content cadence in the coming updates.
Besides more new content you can look forward to improvements to the multiplayer connection process as we take the final steps in completely removing reliance on Unity’s multiplayer API.
Your support makes this possible
The major refactor has been a huge milestone for us and we think you can see the tremendous impact that it has had. Your support through bug reporting, suggestions, and direct involvement with our team on discord make a big difference.
If you like the progress we have made, please consider taking a moment to leave a positive review. This makes a great deal of difference to the project. We have worked hard on this project now for five years, and we feel confident the game has substantially improved from when we started. Many projects steer clear of the hard tasks, and we are proud to have taken them on.
Additionally, you can support us by purchasing the DLC we made to allow those who like the game to support us, and in return get something a little fun to continue to use in the game.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2089290/Stationeers_Human_Cosmetics_Pack/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1038400/Stationeers_Zrilian_Species_Pack/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1038500/Stationeers_HEM_Droid_Species_Pack/
Change Log v0.2.3647.17684
- Added
--nodiscordargument to skip discord integration
- Fixed possible NRE in Asteroid.SetMineableRenderers() based discord report due to null mineable in loop
- Updated DiscordSDK in blind hopes it will solve crashing issue for some players
- Fixed NRE when saving new world on dedicated server.
- Removed unnecessary console action logs when saving game
- Fixed NRE from AtmosphereAudioHandler and ThingFire classes for dedicated server
- Fixed NRE in ChatMessage for dedicated server
- Fixed Panel on Atmospherics machines not showing correctly localized Mode strings.
- Fixed Thread Priority changes do not take effect for dedicated servers
- Set DeepMiner
_timeSinceLastOreSpawnto current game time when turned on. Fixes issue where dirty ore is spawned when been turned off.
- Fixed cryo tube temperature message
- Added Legacy-CPU option to settings (not exposed in main settings panel). This disables some multi-threading priority optimisations that will have a negative effect on users with CPUs below the recommended spec. You can try enabling this option if the latest update has caused your logic and atmospherics simulation to noticeably slow down.
- Added Legacy-CPU console command. "legacycpu [enable, disable]"
- Fixed chute bin returning the wrong kit on disassembly
- Removed unnecessary settings of directory properties for save points. All getters to a single point now.
- Fixed bug where dying and respawning would leave multiple brains with the same client id in your save. On loading this save, you could spawn into the dead body's brain which would force another respawn, leaving another living copy of your character in the world.
- Tweaked duct tape mkII repair speed. Will now repair things 10% faster than normal duct tape.
- Optimised Rendering preparation on CPU.
- Optimised Threaded atmospherics and logic behaviour to avoid taking resources from more time critical processes. This improves frame-rate on bases with an extensive number of atmospheres.
- Reduced The number of Atmospherics worker threads.
- Reduced Priority of non-time critical threads.
- Fixed some tool speeds being set incorrectly
- Tweaked tool speed for emergency tools. Emergency tools will now be 0.5 times the speed of normal tools
- Fixed scrolling on screens sometimes not working
- Increased scrolling speed on screens
Changed files in this update