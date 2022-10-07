Performance & Bug Fixing

This week we’re bringing you a range of performance improvements and bug fixes.

Performance

There are two main performance improvements we have made, one is a rendering improvement that means the main thread is spending less time waiting for rendering tasks to complete. The second is to do with the prioritization of our many threaded tasks. Threads that are running non time sensitive tasks have now been moved to a lower priority allowing other tasks to be processed faster and improving the overall performance.

With these two changes combined, most players should see a modest performance improvement while players running larger bases should see a significant improvement.

Notes:

These changes were not more performant on dedicated servers so are not activated there.

Additionally we’ve added Legacy-CPU option to settings (not exposed in the main settings panel). This disables some multi-threading priority optimisations that will have a negative effect on users with CPUs below the recommended spec. You can try enabling this option if the latest update has caused your logic and atmospherics simulation to noticeably slow down.

You can enable it using the command “legacycpu [enable, disable]”

Bug Fixing

Besides the performance improvements we’ve also done a bit of bug fixing. Most notably we’ve fixed the issue where you could sometimes end up controlling your character as well as a ghost character.

Upcoming

You might notice that this update does not contain any new content and we will be resuming our normal content cadence in the coming updates.

Besides more new content you can look forward to improvements to the multiplayer connection process as we take the final steps in completely removing reliance on Unity’s multiplayer API.

Your support makes this possible

The major refactor has been a huge milestone for us and we think you can see the tremendous impact that it has had. Your support through bug reporting, suggestions, and direct involvement with our team on discord make a big difference.

If you like the progress we have made, please consider taking a moment to leave a positive review. This makes a great deal of difference to the project. We have worked hard on this project now for five years, and we feel confident the game has substantially improved from when we started. Many projects steer clear of the hard tasks, and we are proud to have taken them on.

Additionally, you can support us by purchasing the DLC we made to allow those who like the game to support us, and in return get something a little fun to continue to use in the game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2089290/Stationeers_Human_Cosmetics_Pack/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1038400/Stationeers_Zrilian_Species_Pack/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1038500/Stationeers_HEM_Droid_Species_Pack/

Change Log v0.2.3647.17684