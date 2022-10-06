Oct 6 patch

- Fixed more cases where the sonar breaks for people who have special characters in their desktop path.
- Fixed the basement being locked when loading a save point after fighting Reinbo for the 2nd time.
- Slight adjustments to the puzzle before the gnome village.
Outcore update for 6 October 2022
