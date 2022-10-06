 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Outcore update for 6 October 2022

Oct 6 patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9669404 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed more cases where the sonar breaks for people who have special characters in their desktop path.
  • Fixed the basement being locked when loading a save point after fighting Reinbo for the 2nd time.
  • Slight adjustments to the puzzle before the gnome village.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1275671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link