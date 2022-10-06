 Skip to content

ATOM RPG Trudograd update for 6 October 2022

Japanese Translation

ATOM RPG Trudograd update for 6 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, friends!

Today we are happy to announce a new localization for Trudograd. With the help of pe_yang, who took on this task, Trudograd was translated into the Japanese language. We know that this event was long awaited by some of our players and we really hope the results will be to your liking. As with all our localizations, please feel free to send us any kind of feedback to this forum thread: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1139940/discussions/0/3388420307308587330/

The same patch that adds this localization also contains a fair few of minor fixes: mostly spelling mistakes in all game versions, spotted by our players, and minor improvements. So updating is recommended for everyone, not just those who wish to play the game in Japanese!

We thank you for reading and hope you'll enjoy the update,

Atom Team

