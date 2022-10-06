Happy Halloween!

Expected patch release: October 11-13
- Submit your entry to Pennywise's Skin Design Competition by Oct 17 to have a chance at having YOUR skin design added to the game! Voting begins Oct 21.
- Mark your calendars for the next Nova Cup: Oct 29-30. Sign-ups will open Oct 21.
- If you missed it, check out my (Lisk's) Reddit AMA from last month! I've been doing these every major patch, so keep an eye out next week for the next one.
Halloween Map Decorations & Skins!
We wanted to do something spooky this year to celebrate 1 year since Legion TD 2's full release last October.
New Halloween Map Decorations
New Skin: Haunted Devilfish
New Skin: Trick-or-Treat Witch
Halloween decorations will be enabled for a month. You can toggle them in Options.
Queuing System Overhaul
If you miss income, you can no longer blame the queuing system.
- Fixed all issues where queuing mercenaries would be either sent too early or too late. Now they will always be sent just before income and just before mercenaries are warped.
- Fixed a bug where the king upgrades queue would mistakenly be cleared at the start of the build phase
- Fixed a bug where queuing mercenaries would accidentally hire the mercenary instantly on wave 1 and 21+
This involved a significant system rewrite so it had been put off for a while. However, thanks to continued feedback via bug reports and reddit, we were able to prioritize it for this patch!
Pause UI Button
Added a UI button for pause/unpause (in Custom games, Play vs. AI, and Campaign).
We received feedback that new players were unaware of being able to pause the game, or that it was just too much of a hassle. This should make it much easier to play the game at your own pace!
Improvements & Fixes
Fixes
- Bots are now smarter about using Chloropixie, Sakura, Grarl, Bone Crusher, and Fire Archer
- Building: Fixed a rare bug where certain ground clicks/building placements didn’t register, even though the square was buildable
- Soul Gate & Hell Gate: Fixed a bug where enemies would sometimes run past the summoned unit if the gate was the last unit alive in your lane before you leaked
- Guardian Angel: Fixed a bug where some fighters would be slow to autocast their abilities after reviving and being at max mana
- Menus: Fixed a bug where the back button would temporarily break after using the Card Trader just before finding a match
- HUD: Fixed a bug with 4K resolution where the mythium hover tooltip was blocked by other text
- Sandbox: Fixed a bug where spawning -wave 0 (empty wave) didn’t allow you to -clear the wave if there were no mercenaries sent
- Lock-In: Now properly displays a chat message to your allies as soon as you pick it
- Campaign: Fixed a bug where some opponent dialogue didn’t play after using Restart
- Reroll: Fixed a bug where you couldn’t upgrade the king if you were in the middle of picking a roll
Localization & API
- Localization: Various formatting fixes and some missing fields added
- Join the Legion TD 2 Contributors Discord to stay up-to-date with Localization & API development! Even if you're not a dev, you can join to check out in-development projects such as paintsniffer's LTDMeta app, a successor to LTDDB that lists builds that hold a particular wave & send.
Game Balance
This patch’s balance goals:
- Nerf long saving mythium and one-shotting the king. Encourage smaller scale attacks.
- Nerf cheap unit spam. Buff upgrades.
- Diversify the meta with wave rebalancing and king adjustments.
General
Power Score
- When players save mythium, the enemy team is now less likely to go on fire.
Leaking
- Leaking now rewards more gold to the opposing team, especially in the late game. Waves 1 to 21: 25% to 151% → 25% to 179%
These changes nerf long saving mythium and buff undercuts, solo sends, and smaller breaks.
King
- Giant Slayer: 22% → 24%
Mastermind Playstyles
Cash Out
- Bonus starting gold: 23 → 22
As players have learned Cash Out openings, it’s surpassed Greed as the strongest and default playstyle.
Legion Spells
Sorcerer
- Ability damage increase: 55% → 57.5%
Low win rate and pick rate.
Fighters
Sakura
- Attack speed: 1.12 → 1.14
Low win rate and indirectly nerfed by wave changes.
Slime Larva
- Health: 360 → 330
- Mini Slime: Health: 140 --> 130
Slime Siren
- Attack speed: 1.23 → 1.35
- Mana gain on attack increased by 33%
Shifting power from Slime Larva to Slime Siren and making it easier for Siren to reach max mana.
Kingpin
- Health: 4830 → 4750
High win rate and indirectly buffed by wave changes.
Zeus
- Attack speed: 2.33 → 2.44
- Synergy with mana effects decreased by 20%
Harpy
- Attack speed: 1.52 → 1.49
Sky Queen
- Damage: 58 → 57
- Attack speed: 1.52 → 1.49
High win rate and indirectly buffed by wave changes.
Windhawk
- Attack speed: 1.23 → 1.22
Solo Windhawk now consistently leaks on wave 1 again.
Violet
- Lightning Strike: Damage: 120 + 0.1% (0.05% to bosses) max health → 80 + 0.15% max health
- Mana regeneration increased by 64%
- Synergy with mana effects adjusted to be similarly powerful
Shifting power from Windhawk to Violet and increasing Violet’s late game viability.
Sea Serpent
- Health: 600 → 620
- Health: 1840 → 1890
Low win rate and pick rate.
Gatling Gun / Vulcan Cannon
- Attack speed: 2 → 2.04
Low win rate and pick rate. The buff is conservative because Gatling Gun and Vulcan Cannon are indirectly buffed by wave changes.
Soul Gate
- Spawn health and attack speed decreased by 3%
Hell Gate
- Spawn attack speed decreased by 1%
- Building health: 5000 → 5200
Slightly high win rate and pick rate.
Holy Avenger
- Damage: 95 → 92
- Synergy with mana effects increased by 40%
Sovereign
- Synergy with mana effects increased by 22%
Hades
- Synergy with mana effects increased by 13%
Mercenaries
Cannoneer
- Damage: 110 → 113
Drake
- Attack speed: 1.042 → 1.075
Lower win rates and usage rates than other high income mercenaries.
Centaur
- Attack speed: 2.33 -> 2.22
High win rate and usage rate and currently oppressive against melee-centric builds.
Waves
Wave 11 (Quill Shooters)
- DPS: 56 → 55
- Damage: 67 → 34
- Attack speed: 0.83 → 1.6
Now less countered by cheap unit spam.
Wave 13 (Drill Golems)
- Attack speed: 1.6 → 1.57
Wave 14 (Killer Slugs)
- Health: 2000 → 2030
Wave 15 (Quadrapuses)
- Quadrapus: DPS: 119 → 115
- Quadrapus: Damage: 95 → 80
- Giant Quadrapus: DPS: 475 → 460
- Giant Quadrapus: Damage: 380 → 320
- Attack speed: 1.25 → 0.72
- New ability: Dual Shot. Attacks up to 2 units at once but can still strike the same unit with both attacks.
Now less countered by cheap unit spam.
Wave 18 (Wale Chiefs)
- Poison-tipped Pole: 130 single-target and 40 splash damage every 3rd attack → 170 single-target and 40 splash damage every 4th attack
Nerfing Wale Chief’s ability, particularly the splash damage. It’s still strong enough to deal with cheap unit spam but now less oppressive overall against melee units.
Wave 20 (Maccabeus)
- Damage: 200 → 400
- Attack speed: 10 → 5
- Insatiable Hunger: Gains 1 damage and heals for 300 on kill → Gains 1% attack speed and heals for 300 on kill. Gains 1% damage instead of attack speed after 100 kills.
Now less countered by cheap unit spam. Also grows in size with each kill, so you can see just how fed that boss is marching down to your king.
Something big is coming...
Announcing... the Limited Edition Safety Mole Plushie! Finally, a piece of Legion that you can hold in your hands.
The first 200 people to purchase the plushie will gain early access to the upcoming Desert Ridge singleplayer/co-op campaign. Plus more rewards after that.
Full reveal, release date, and more details (including a giveaway contest) on both the plushie and the Desert Ridge campaign are coming in an announcement on October 28th!
Closing Remarks
We hope you enjoy this patch! Thank you again for playing Legion TD 2.
We're super excited about the upcoming Desert Ridge singleplayer/co-op campaign. If you haven't played the first campaign (Crystal Coast) yet, it's not too late to give it a try. Playing a campaign co-op is a great way to introduce the game to a friend, and the Hard modes are challenging even for experienced players. And when it comes out, Desert Ridge will be even more challenging.
Until next time!
Sincerely,
Lisk, on behalf of The AutoAttack Games Team
