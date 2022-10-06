Happy Halloween!

Share · View all patches · Build 9669301 · Last edited 6 October 2022 – 18:09:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Expected patch release: October 11-13

News & Updates

Submit your entry to Pennywise's Skin Design Competition by Oct 17 to have a chance at having YOUR skin design added to the game! Voting begins Oct 21.

Mark your calendars for the next Nova Cup: Oct 29-30. Sign-ups will open Oct 21.

If you missed it, check out my (Lisk's) Reddit AMA from last month! I've been doing these every major patch, so keep an eye out next week for the next one.

Halloween Map Decorations & Skins!

We wanted to do something spooky this year to celebrate 1 year since Legion TD 2's full release last October.

New Halloween Map Decorations

New Skin: Haunted Devilfish

New Skin: Trick-or-Treat Witch

Screenshots



Halloween decorations will be enabled for a month. You can toggle them in Options.

Queuing System Overhaul



If you miss income, you can no longer blame the queuing system.

Fixed all issues where queuing mercenaries would be either sent too early or too late. Now they will always be sent just before income and just before mercenaries are warped.

Fixed a bug where the king upgrades queue would mistakenly be cleared at the start of the build phase

Fixed a bug where queuing mercenaries would accidentally hire the mercenary instantly on wave 1 and 21+

This involved a significant system rewrite so it had been put off for a while. However, thanks to continued feedback via bug reports and reddit, we were able to prioritize it for this patch!

Pause UI Button



Added a UI button for pause/unpause (in Custom games, Play vs. AI, and Campaign).

We received feedback that new players were unaware of being able to pause the game, or that it was just too much of a hassle. This should make it much easier to play the game at your own pace!

Improvements & Fixes

Fixes

Bots are now smarter about using Chloropixie, Sakura, Grarl, Bone Crusher, and Fire Archer

Building: Fixed a rare bug where certain ground clicks/building placements didn’t register, even though the square was buildable

Soul Gate & Hell Gate: Fixed a bug where enemies would sometimes run past the summoned unit if the gate was the last unit alive in your lane before you leaked

Guardian Angel: Fixed a bug where some fighters would be slow to autocast their abilities after reviving and being at max mana

Menus: Fixed a bug where the back button would temporarily break after using the Card Trader just before finding a match

HUD: Fixed a bug with 4K resolution where the mythium hover tooltip was blocked by other text

Sandbox: Fixed a bug where spawning -wave 0 (empty wave) didn’t allow you to -clear the wave if there were no mercenaries sent

Lock-In: Now properly displays a chat message to your allies as soon as you pick it

Campaign: Fixed a bug where some opponent dialogue didn’t play after using Restart

Reroll: Fixed a bug where you couldn’t upgrade the king if you were in the middle of picking a roll

Localization & API

Localization: Various formatting fixes and some missing fields added

Join the Legion TD 2 Contributors Discord to stay up-to-date with Localization & API development! Even if you're not a dev, you can join to check out in-development projects such as paintsniffer's LTDMeta app, a successor to LTDDB that lists builds that hold a particular wave & send.

Game Balance

This patch’s balance goals:

Nerf long saving mythium and one-shotting the king. Encourage smaller scale attacks.

Nerf cheap unit spam. Buff upgrades.

Diversify the meta with wave rebalancing and king adjustments.

General

Power Score

When players save mythium, the enemy team is now less likely to go on fire.

Leaking

Leaking now rewards more gold to the opposing team, especially in the late game. Waves 1 to 21: 25% to 151% → 25% to 179%

These changes nerf long saving mythium and buff undercuts, solo sends, and smaller breaks.



King

Giant Slayer: 22% → 24%

Mastermind Playstyles



Cash Out

Bonus starting gold: 23 → 22

As players have learned Cash Out openings, it’s surpassed Greed as the strongest and default playstyle.

Legion Spells



Sorcerer

Ability damage increase: 55% → 57.5%

Low win rate and pick rate.

Fighters



Sakura

Attack speed: 1.12 → 1.14

Low win rate and indirectly nerfed by wave changes.



Slime Larva

Health: 360 → 330

Mini Slime: Health: 140 --> 130



Slime Siren

Attack speed: 1.23 → 1.35

Mana gain on attack increased by 33%

Shifting power from Slime Larva to Slime Siren and making it easier for Siren to reach max mana.



Kingpin

Health: 4830 → 4750

High win rate and indirectly buffed by wave changes.



Zeus

Attack speed: 2.33 → 2.44

Synergy with mana effects decreased by 20%



Harpy

Attack speed: 1.52 → 1.49



Sky Queen

Damage: 58 → 57

Attack speed: 1.52 → 1.49

High win rate and indirectly buffed by wave changes.



Windhawk

Attack speed: 1.23 → 1.22

Solo Windhawk now consistently leaks on wave 1 again.



Violet

Lightning Strike: Damage: 120 + 0.1% (0.05% to bosses) max health → 80 + 0.15% max health

Mana regeneration increased by 64%

Synergy with mana effects adjusted to be similarly powerful

Shifting power from Windhawk to Violet and increasing Violet’s late game viability.



Sea Serpent

Health: 600 → 620

Health: 1840 → 1890

Low win rate and pick rate.



Gatling Gun / Vulcan Cannon

Attack speed: 2 → 2.04

Low win rate and pick rate. The buff is conservative because Gatling Gun and Vulcan Cannon are indirectly buffed by wave changes.



Soul Gate

Spawn health and attack speed decreased by 3%



Hell Gate

Spawn attack speed decreased by 1%

Building health: 5000 → 5200

Slightly high win rate and pick rate.



Holy Avenger

Damage: 95 → 92

Synergy with mana effects increased by 40%



Sovereign

Synergy with mana effects increased by 22%



Hades

Synergy with mana effects increased by 13%

Mercenaries



Cannoneer

Damage: 110 → 113



Drake

Attack speed: 1.042 → 1.075

Lower win rates and usage rates than other high income mercenaries.



Centaur

Attack speed: 2.33 -> 2.22

High win rate and usage rate and currently oppressive against melee-centric builds.

Waves



Wave 11 (Quill Shooters)

DPS: 56 → 55

Damage: 67 → 34

Attack speed: 0.83 → 1.6

Now less countered by cheap unit spam.



Wave 13 (Drill Golems)

Attack speed: 1.6 → 1.57



Wave 14 (Killer Slugs)

Health: 2000 → 2030



Wave 15 (Quadrapuses)

Quadrapus: DPS: 119 → 115

Quadrapus: Damage: 95 → 80

Giant Quadrapus: DPS: 475 → 460

Giant Quadrapus: Damage: 380 → 320

Attack speed: 1.25 → 0.72

New ability: Dual Shot. Attacks up to 2 units at once but can still strike the same unit with both attacks.

Now less countered by cheap unit spam.



Wave 18 (Wale Chiefs)

Poison-tipped Pole: 130 single-target and 40 splash damage every 3rd attack → 170 single-target and 40 splash damage every 4th attack

Nerfing Wale Chief’s ability, particularly the splash damage. It’s still strong enough to deal with cheap unit spam but now less oppressive overall against melee units.



Wave 20 (Maccabeus)

Damage: 200 → 400

Attack speed: 10 → 5

Insatiable Hunger: Gains 1 damage and heals for 300 on kill → Gains 1% attack speed and heals for 300 on kill. Gains 1% damage instead of attack speed after 100 kills.

Now less countered by cheap unit spam. Also grows in size with each kill, so you can see just how fed that boss is marching down to your king.

Something big is coming...



Announcing... the Limited Edition Safety Mole Plushie! Finally, a piece of Legion that you can hold in your hands.

The first 200 people to purchase the plushie will gain early access to the upcoming Desert Ridge singleplayer/co-op campaign. Plus more rewards after that.

Full reveal, release date, and more details (including a giveaway contest) on both the plushie and the Desert Ridge campaign are coming in an announcement on October 28th!

Closing Remarks

We hope you enjoy this patch! Thank you again for playing Legion TD 2.

We're super excited about the upcoming Desert Ridge singleplayer/co-op campaign. If you haven't played the first campaign (Crystal Coast) yet, it's not too late to give it a try. Playing a campaign co-op is a great way to introduce the game to a friend, and the Hard modes are challenging even for experienced players. And when it comes out, Desert Ridge will be even more challenging.

If you've enjoyed the game, but haven't left a review yet, please consider posting a short review for the game! It really helps get the word out there.

If you enjoy these updates, please give it a Thumbs Up, too!

And as always, if you have constructive criticism, let's chat about it. [Discord](discord.gg/legiontd2) is our main channel of communication, and aside from the development team, there are community helpers who can ensure your feedback is heard, as well as answer pretty much anything you've ever wanted to know about the game. We know there's still much to improve, so let's work together.

Until next time!

Sincerely,

Lisk, on behalf of The AutoAttack Games Team