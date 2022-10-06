 Skip to content

Princess & Conquest update for 6 October 2022

[Beta] P&C HotFix: 061022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixes:

:swirlies: Fixed Gravelord Skeleton Progeny being always female
:swirlies: Fixed the Player getting stuck in the "renaming" dialogue loop when fetching an egg before Dear's presentation has happened
:swirlies: Fixed Bird Princess not showing delivery and aphrodisiac balloons around the Campsite
:swirlies: Fixed Cat Progeny deliveries possibly showing the text of its string
:swirlies: Fixed selling a Progeny to the goblins possibly canceling its Skill

