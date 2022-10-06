[Beta] P&C HotFix: 061022

Size: 344 KBs

Fixes:

:swirlies: Fixed Gravelord Skeleton Progeny being always female

:swirlies: Fixed the Player getting stuck in the "renaming" dialogue loop when fetching an egg before Dear's presentation has happened

:swirlies: Fixed Bird Princess not showing delivery and aphrodisiac balloons around the Campsite

:swirlies: Fixed Cat Progeny deliveries possibly showing the text of its string

:swirlies: Fixed selling a Progeny to the goblins possibly canceling its Skill