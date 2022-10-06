-
First Boss: Enigmatic Entity
- Strong deep space creature which appears after level 100 and after every 5 levels
-
New Feature: Hack
- Enemy can fight back with this feature now. It can reduce or turn off your damage power, dps etc.
- Only enigmatic entity can use this feature for now.
-
New Feature: Technology Buff
- With this feature, you can upgrade your technology permanently.
- You can loot this from enigmatic tool only
-
New Loot Object: Enigmatic Tool
- Only drops from Enigmatic Entity
-
New achievements added
AsteroIdle update for 6 October 2022
v0.8.9 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
