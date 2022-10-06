 Skip to content

AsteroIdle update for 6 October 2022

v0.8.9 update

Build 9668997

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • First Boss: Enigmatic Entity
    • Strong deep space creature which appears after level 100 and after every 5 levels
  • New Feature: Hack
    • Enemy can fight back with this feature now. It can reduce or turn off your damage power, dps etc.
    • Only enigmatic entity can use this feature for now.
  • New Feature: Technology Buff
    • With this feature, you can upgrade your technology permanently.
    • You can loot this from enigmatic tool only
  • New Loot Object: Enigmatic Tool
    • Only drops from Enigmatic Entity

  • New achievements added

